Barcelona star could move to MLS in 2022 as approaches rejected for a move this summer

We’ve already seen Xavi and Iniesta moving on to enjoy their final playing years away from Barcelona, so it won’t be a major shock if Sergio Busquets does something similar soon.

While his old teammates headed east, he looks set to eventually move the other way as Fabrizio Romano offered an update on a potential move to an MLS side in the future:

Sergio Busquets has been approached by MLS clubs in the last few months. He’s been tempted, but he’s 100% staying at Barcelona this summer – no doubt. ?? #FCB New approaches will arrive for Busquets from MLS clubs for summer 2022 or 2023, as revealed yesterday on Twitch. ?? https://t.co/nOikQdmWeW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2021

He’ll turn 33 next month but his game has never been based on pace, while he’s also played in over 600 games for the first team so it would be a lot of experience to lose if he does move on.

He’s the kind of player who may not be fully appreciated until he leaves, while he has become a scapegoat for some in recent years when things haven’t gone well.

That’s largely down to the fact that there’s nothing flashy about his game so he’s an easy target, but he’s also won 30 winner’s medals with the club if you include Super Cups so he really will go down as a legend when he does retire or move on.