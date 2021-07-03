Menu

Barcelona star could move to MLS in 2022 as approaches rejected for a move this summer

FC Barcelona
Posted by

We’ve already seen Xavi and Iniesta moving on to enjoy their final playing years away from Barcelona, so it won’t be a major shock if Sergio Busquets does something similar soon.

While his old teammates headed east, he looks set to eventually move the other way as Fabrizio Romano offered an update on a potential move to an MLS side in the future:

He’ll turn 33 next month but his game has never been based on pace, while he’s also played in over 600 games for the first team so it would be a lot of experience to lose if he does move on.

He’s the kind of player who may not be fully appreciated until he leaves, while he has become a scapegoat for some in recent years when things haven’t gone well.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man United’s Luke Shaw puts it on a plate for Harry Kane as Ukraine throw the towel in
Video: Luke Shaw continues personal mission to humiliate Jose Mourinho with beautiful delivery for Harry Maguire goal
Video: Man United fans will love this as Jadon Sancho shows incredibly dribbling ability for England vs Ukraine

That’s largely down to the fact that there’s nothing flashy about his game so he’s an easy target, but he’s also won 30 winner’s medals with the club if you include Super Cups so he really will go down as a legend when he does retire or move on.

More Stories Sergio Busquets

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Omar talent says:
    July 3, 2021 at 9:08 pm

    Awww

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.