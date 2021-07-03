Exclusive: Eduardo Camavinga Manchester United transfer tipped as “one for the future”

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has made a somewhat surprise claim about the club’s transfer interest in Eduardo Camavinga.

The young Frenchman is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe and has been the subject of plenty of transfer gossip linking him with bigger clubs for some time now.

Camavinga could be a great fit at Man Utd, though Chadwick has warned the teenager that he might not immediately become a first-team regular at Old Trafford.

MORE: Man United star praised for “mind-blowing” moments at Euro 2020

Given that the Red Devils have big names like Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in that area of the pitch, it might be tricky for Camavinga to get a key role in the side straight away.

Even Donny van de Beek didn’t get a lot of playing time last season, so Chadwick thinks Camavinga may be being targeted for the future, rather than as someone to come in straight away.

“I would imagine a club like Manchester United are always looking at the best young players in Europe,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“I expect he’s one for the future, someone who might not come into the team straight away, but training with Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek and others, would only help his development further.

“Even if he’s only a bit-part player at first, coming off the bench, then at least he’s there for the long-term rather than for right here and now.”

United have already agreed a deal for Jadon Sancho this summer and are being strongly linked with Raphael Varane.