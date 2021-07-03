Chelsea star attracts criticism for possible animal cruelty video

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has attracted some negative comments for a slightly strange video posted on his Instagram page.
Watch below as Pulisic seems to attempt keepy-uppies off the side of a boat, while someone next to him holds a large fish up by the mouth with a hook…
View this post on Instagram
Pulisic then lands on the fish, before being helped back on board.
It’s a pretty bizarre stunt and plenty of fans were left unimpressed by what seems like pretty clear animal cruelty from the USA international.