(Video) Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino fails to convert a golden chance created by Neymar as his attempt goes wide right vs Chile

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has clearly been Brazil’s top player so far in the 2021 Copa America tournament, and he came close to notching an assist during the early stages of the quarter-final duel against Chile.

Somehow, someway, Neymar curled in a magisterial ball over to the penalty box, where Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino managed to get a touch on the ball.

However, Firmino failed to convert on the chance as his shot went wide right.

(Pictures from FOX Sports 1)

Firmino simply can not waste these high percentage chances, especially against a stubborn Chile side that does not allow many goal-scoring opportunities.