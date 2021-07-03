Cristiano Ronaldo return to Man United may be more likely as Juventus legend claims he has problems with teammates

Nobody really wants a player who’s going to be high-maintenance and even difficult to get along with, but if they happen to be one of the biggest stars of all time then you can almost forgive it.

That may be the case with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, but it also wasn’t a problem when he was banging in the goals and they were winning everything domestically.

That wasn’t the case last season as they finally lost their grip on the title, and some comments from club legend David Trezeguet suggest there are issues within the squad: (From Gazzetta)

“There have been some problems with his teammates, and you could see that, but he’s scored 100 goals. I think nobody has been able to manage him as Zinedine Zidane, perhaps there has been a lack of dialogue at Juventus at some point.”

The re-appointment of Max Allegri comes at an interesting time as he may look to build around someone like Paulo Dybala rather than an ageing star that’s causing problems, and it’s even more fascinating when there are rumours of a return to Old Trafford.

It would be amazing to see him through the middle with Rashford and Sancho playing either side and Bruno Fernandes just in behind him, but is that really what United need?