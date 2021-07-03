David De Gea’s Manchester United future remains unclear following the signing of Tom Heaton on a free transfer.

Heaton is not likely to be Manchester United’s number one next season, but he is expected to be number two with Lee Grant also sticking around,

That means that one of Dean Henderson or De Gea are expected to be moved on with the duo having shared number one duties across last season.

It was reported earlier this year by the Daily Mail that De Gea could be on his way, and it does appear the Spaniard is more likely to depart than Henderson, given his age, being six years senior to Henderson.

But that has not been decided just yet with ESPN reporting that De Gea is not sure about whether his future is at Old Trafford.

According to the report, he will hold discussions with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer later this summer to determine whether he will stay or go ahead of next season.

De Gea is currently at Euro 2020 with Spain, serving as number two behind Unai Simon, and the discussions will take place with United after the competition has concluded.