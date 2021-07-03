Menu

Journalist reveals England star is top Chelsea transfer target during another superb Euro 2020 performance

West Ham and England star Declan Rice is a top transfer target for Chelsea this summer, according to Angelo Mangiante.

The 22-year-old has been superb for club and country in recent times, and his form at Euro 2020 this summer has been particularly exciting to watch.

Mangiante has tweeted during the game that Rice is one of Chelsea’s main targets for this transfer window, along with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland…

We’re sure Chelsea fans will be pleased with this piece of transfer news, and will surely be hoping something concrete can happen in the weeks ahead, though England’s progress in these European Championships might delay things a tad.

This follows a recent report from the Telegraph that claimed Rice had put both Chelsea and Manchester United on alert by rejecting two contract offers from West Ham.

This surely gives Chelsea hope, and it just seems inevitable that a talent like Rice will inevitably be heading for a bigger club than West Ham sooner rather than later.

