England do something for the first time in their history with 4-0 win over Ukraine

England have made history by keeping seven clean sheets in a row for the first time ever.

The Three Lions beat Ukraine 4-0 in their Euro 2020 quarter-final this evening, and it was yet another solid display at the back from the likes of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

This follows 1-0 wins over Croatia and the Czech Republic in the group stages, plus a 0-0 draw with Scotland, and that memorable 2-0 win over Germany in the round of 16.

See below as Opta confirm this is now a record-breaking run without conceding for England…

7 – England have kept seven consecutive clean sheets for the first time in their history, with the Three Lions run without conceding currently standing at 662 minutes. Resolute. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/sywVfgQMnI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 3, 2021

This is a truly superb achievement by Gareth Southgate’s side, who truly look like potential winners of the European Championships this summer due to their incredibly solid back-line.

Things also clicked in attack tonight as they put four past Ukraine, with Harry Kane finally finding form with a brace at the Stadio Olimpico.

England will now be back at Wembley next week to take on Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final, with a final against Italy or Spain the prize.