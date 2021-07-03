Video: England fans absolutely lose it at Trafalgar Square during win over Ukraine

We’re so used to seeing this at major tournaments, but after a year in and out of lockdown it’s so great to see England fans out celebrating together like this.

Watch the clip below as this lot at Trafalgar Square absolutely lose it after one of the goals against Ukraine tonight…

England won 4-0 in the Stadio Olimpico and are heading for a Euro 2020 semi-final clash with Denmark next week.

Goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson saw Gareth Southgate’s side through and one step closer to ending their long wait for glory at an international tournament.