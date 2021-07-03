Loads of England fans are dismayed by the performance of Kyle Walker tonight as they pick him out as a weak link at half time of the game against Ukraine.

Harry Kane’s early goal has put Gareth Southgate’s side in front in this big game in Euro 2020, but it seems there are plenty of supporters who think Walker is looking like a liability and like a player who should be replaced.

A fair few fans are calling for Chelsea ace Reece James to come on in Walker’s place, and it does seem a bit harsh that the Blues defender hasn’t had more opportunities at Euro 2020.

James is one of the finest young players in the country and played a key role for Chelsea as they won the Champions League in the season just gone.

Of course, Walker has also had plenty of fine performances for England down the years, so this might all be a bit knee-jerk.

For now, however, these tweets give you a good idea of the feeling towards Walker right now…

Is Walker okay? Been a weak link this tournament. #Eng — JoshGI ?? (@JoshGI97) July 3, 2021

Walker is getting wrecked get him off — Alex (@ADillon__) July 3, 2021

Kyle Walker not at the races today — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 3, 2021

Kyle Walker is doing that thing where he decides to play terribly for the night. Hope he changes his mind at half time. — EUROs Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 3, 2021

Kyle Walker is so lucky he has great athleticism to bail him out. His positioning is off more often than not — Booker T (@SVCarbaholic) July 3, 2021

How did Reece James not get into this team I need to know — maggie (@mxggiek_) July 3, 2021

England need to get Reece James on sharpish. Walker is a liability waiting to happen — John Paul Walsh ???? (@jpwred316) July 3, 2021

Kyle walker has been abysmal we need to get Reece James in the pitch in the second half — Gooner Michael (@GoonerMichael) July 3, 2021

Henderson for Phillips and James for Walker if I were Southgate — Jake (@jake_razan) July 3, 2021

James for Walker please ASAP! He is garbage — Dominic Pickering (@Dom9130) July 3, 2021