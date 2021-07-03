Menu

“Get him off” – These England fans slam “liability” and “weak link” in first half vs Ukraine, want Chelsea ace to replace him

Loads of England fans are dismayed by the performance of Kyle Walker tonight as they pick him out as a weak link at half time of the game against Ukraine.

Harry Kane’s early goal has put Gareth Southgate’s side in front in this big game in Euro 2020, but it seems there are plenty of supporters who think Walker is looking like a liability and like a player who should be replaced.

A fair few fans are calling for Chelsea ace Reece James to come on in Walker’s place, and it does seem a bit harsh that the Blues defender hasn’t had more opportunities at Euro 2020.

James is one of the finest young players in the country and played a key role for Chelsea as they won the Champions League in the season just gone.

Of course, Walker has also had plenty of fine performances for England down the years, so this might all be a bit knee-jerk.

For now, however, these tweets give you a good idea of the feeling towards Walker right now…

