Everton ace called up to represent Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics

Concerned about the Brasileirão and Libertadores games, Flamengo did not agree to release their players for the Olympic Games.

Due to the competition does not fall on a FIFA date and teams are under no obligation to release them. André Jardine called up Pedro but will not make the trip for the Olympics in Tokyo. As a result, they’ll have to look elsewhere, and they believe in having found a replacement.

According to the Brazilian media outlet TNT Sports, the Brazil national team manager has called up striker Richarlison, from Everton FC, who is currently defending the Seleção at Copa América.

The 24-year-old would like to compete in the Olympics, and earlier this year, he feared that Everton would block any chance of participating in these summer games.

It will be interesting to see whether Everton agrees to allow Richarlison to participate and have an opportunity to win a gold medal for his country. The Seleção hopes to retain the gold following their win in 2016 when the squad won in Rio de Janeiro.