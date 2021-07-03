Menu

Fabrizio Romano issues update on Manchester United pursuit of Varane: ‘He wants to try something new…’

Having secured the signature of long-term target Jadon Sancho, Manchester United are thought to have turned their attentions to the backline.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted an update on the club’s pursuit of Raphael Varane, confirming that a bid has yet to be issued for Real Madrid to consider.

Though the La Liga giants “still hope” that the Frenchman could extend his terms in the Spanish capital, it seems increasingly likely that the centre-half will part ways in the current window.

With the France international’s contract set to expire next summer, Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be unlikely to refuse to sanction the exit of the World Cup-winner for fear of losing him on a free next year.

As such, it seems possible that United could benefit from a reasonable deal for the centre-half who, as Romano has claimed, seems to be open for a new challenge.

Currently valued at £63m (according to Transfermarkt), there have been suggestions that the defender could be lured out of Spain with a €50m (£42m) bid.

With the player heading into his peak years and set to go for nothing the year after, it would seem to be a reasonable offering for the target in question, though it remains unclear whether Madrid would be prepared to accept such an offer.

