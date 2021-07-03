Videos: Absolute scenes in Newcastle and London as Harry Kane scores for England vs Ukraine

Some videos are doing the rounds of fans celebrating Harry Kane’s goal for England against Ukraine tonight, and it’s a joy to watch.

See below as fans in Newcastle and London go wild after Kane made it 1-0 in tonight’s big game in Euro 2020…

Scenes in Newcastle as Harry Kane netted England's opener ??pic.twitter.com/scoZEx06ri — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 3, 2021

These were the joyous scenes in @BoxparkCroydon in south London as Harry Kane put England 1-0 up against Ukrainehttps://t.co/aMszteylNV pic.twitter.com/606ai6PNtj — ITV News (@itvnews) July 3, 2021

After a year in and out of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s very special to be able to see fans out celebrating together like this.

England have been brilliant in Euro 2020 so far and now look in a very strong position to make it into the semi-finals after Kane’s early goal this evening.