Menu

Gary Lineker issues six-word verdict on Gabriel Jesus’ wild red card challenge for Brazil

Manchester City
Posted by

Gary Lineker has delivered a rather direct verdict on Gabriel Jesus’ red card while on international duty with Brazil.

The Manchester City striker was sent off in the 48th minute of Brazil’s Copa América quarter-final with Chile on Friday night, two minutes after Lucas Paquéta scored what turned out to be the winning goal.

The red card decision wasn’t exactly a controversial one, though the tackle was with Jesus delivering a kung-fu like kick on Chile full-back Eugenio Mena.

Fortunately, it did not look as though Jesus’ foot caught Mena’s face, but his shin certainly did and there wasn’t too much hesitation in the subsequent red card decision.

Gabriel Jesus in action for Brazil

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United’s pursuit of Varane could be jeopardised by post-Sancho transfer budget
Manchester City star details worrying injury after ‘miracle’ return to Belgium action
Video: The touching moment Italy players paid rowdy tribute to injured star after Euro 2020 win over Belgium

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has weighed in with a rather direct and witty verdict.

He simply said “Now that is a red card.”, playing on the fact red card these days can be a little soft.

With this one, there was absolutely no doubt and Jesus will now miss Brazil’s semi-final against Peru on Monday.

More Stories Gabriel Jesus Gary Lineker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.