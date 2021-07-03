Gary Lineker has delivered a rather direct verdict on Gabriel Jesus’ red card while on international duty with Brazil.

The Manchester City striker was sent off in the 48th minute of Brazil’s Copa América quarter-final with Chile on Friday night, two minutes after Lucas Paquéta scored what turned out to be the winning goal.

The red card decision wasn’t exactly a controversial one, though the tackle was with Jesus delivering a kung-fu like kick on Chile full-back Eugenio Mena.

Fortunately, it did not look as though Jesus’ foot caught Mena’s face, but his shin certainly did and there wasn’t too much hesitation in the subsequent red card decision.

Man City’s Gabriel Jesus shown a red card for this challenge in Brazil’s 1-0 #CopaAmerica quarter-final win against Chile ??? pic.twitter.com/3KRpJdKZXA — James Nalton (@JDNalton) July 3, 2021

And Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has weighed in with a rather direct and witty verdict.

He simply said “Now that is a red card.”, playing on the fact red card these days can be a little soft.

With this one, there was absolutely no doubt and Jesus will now miss Brazil’s semi-final against Peru on Monday.