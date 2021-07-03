“Get in!” Fans react to Fabrizio Romano’s update on Man United’s pursuit of Raphael Varane

Leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered Manchester United fans a hugely exciting update on the Red Devils’ pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

United have been in the summer market for a new defender to partner Harry Maguire for quite some time now.

Understood to have targetted Villarreal’s Pau Torres as well as Varane, fans have been left to wonder which one, if any, centre-back the club will end up signing.

Well, according to Romano, United have viewed the Real Madrid man as their number one target for some time and are now in talks with Real Madrid over a possible summer deal.

Varane is out of contract next summer and Romano has noted that although Los Blancos would like to see the defender sign a new deal, the player himself would prefer to move on in favour of a new challenge.

However, following the long-winded saga of Jadon Sancho, which appeared to be resolved earlier this week – this one could also drag on as a potential agreement is not expected to be reached ‘quickly’.

In light of the hugely exciting update, fans have reacted – here are some of the best responses.

