Great news for Espirito Santo at Spurs as he gets his trusted assistant Ian Cathro on board

We often see some interesting coaches and assistants in football who are terrifically highly rated, but it just doesn’t happen for them when they become a manger in their own right.

Ian Cathro was the perfect example as he’s been a trusty assistant for Nuno Espirito Santo at Rio Ave, Valencia and Wolves, but his big chance at Hearts ultimately ended in disaster.

In fairness he simply wasn’t given a chance to succeed, as the Scottish media fear anyone who doesn’t have a bias towards either Rangers or Celtic, so he simply didn’t fit the “jobs for the boys” attitude that’s so prevalent in the game.

He also came across as quite a timid character so it was never going to end well, but Sky Sports have confirmed that he’s back in Nuno’s coaching team again as he’s set to join him at Spurs:

Tottenham have revealed their new coaching staff with Ian Cathro linking up with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo again. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 3, 2021

It appears that Cathro will take the title of Assistant Head Coach so it’s another high-profile role for him, and at least it looks like Spurs are giving the manager the coaching staff that he wants so it does give him a better chance of being successful.