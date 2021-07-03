Harry Kane has been spotted calling for England manager Gareth Southgate to change his formation to a 4-4-2.

Watch below as it seems the Tottenham striker isn’t quite happy about how England are set up, despite making a strong start and being 1-0 up at half time against Ukraine…

England captain Harry Kane asking for a change in the tactical system just before half-time. #ENG #UKRENG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/k6rNzTdGvN — OGCOM (@OGambling) July 3, 2021

England are currently in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but have shown some flexibility, having played three at the back in the win over Germany.

Kane now seems to want yet another major tactical change, and it’ll be interesting to see if Southgate does tweak things a bit for the second half.