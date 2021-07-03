Menu

Video: Harry Kane appears to urge Gareth Southgate to change his tactics just before half time of England-Ukraine game

Harry Kane has been spotted calling for England manager Gareth Southgate to change his formation to a 4-4-2.

Watch below as it seems the Tottenham striker isn’t quite happy about how England are set up, despite making a strong start and being 1-0 up at half time against Ukraine…

England are currently in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but have shown some flexibility, having played three at the back in the win over Germany.

Kane now seems to want yet another major tactical change, and it’ll be interesting to see if Southgate does tweak things a bit for the second half.

