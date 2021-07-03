Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has waxed lyrical over his soon-to-be new club teammate Jadon Sancho.

It was announced this week that United had agreed a deal ‘in principle’ to sign the Dortmund star with a fee of around £73million agreed upon.

Sancho has been excellent for Dortmund since his 2017 move from Manchester City, scoring 38 times from 104 Bundesliga appearances from out wide, and he is still only 21 years of age.

MORE: Sancho set to start for England as Southgate prepares to make changes

But he has featured sparingly so far in this summer’s Euro 2020 for England with Gareth Southgate resisting the future United winger amid strong competition in his Three Lions squad.

His time will come, however, or at least that’s according to Maguire, who has issued an exciting verdict about his soon-to-be new United teammate.

“Jadon is a top, top player. He has exceptional talent even though he is still really young although he has played so many games,” Maguire told the Daily Star.

“He has great experience in these big games. We’ve obviously got some exceptional talent in his position in this team.

“So he will bide his time and be patient and be ready when his opportunity comes.

“I’ve been really impressed with the way he has been working in training.

“He is really putting a shift in day in day out. He has some great talent.

England are back in Euro 2020 action this evening, taking on Ukraine in Rome for the chance to progress to the semi-finals, where they could face either Czech Republic or Denmark.

The Ukraine clash is England’s only away game of the competition so far, and if they do progress, the semi-finals and final are both back at Wembley Stadium.