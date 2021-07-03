Video: Liverpool star Jordan Henderson scores his first ever goal for England to make it 4-0 vs Ukraine

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hasn’t been a particularly big figure for England at Euro 2020 so far this summer, but he’s come off the bench to score against Ukraine tonight.

Watch below as Henderson heads in a corner to make it 4-0 and all but book England’s place in the semi-finals of this competition…

Pictures courtesy of Adnan HD

Henderson has long been a key player for Liverpool, and Reds fans will be glad to see him making an impact for England after perhaps being a little harshly overlooked by Gareth Southgate this summer.