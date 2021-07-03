Italy are through to the Euro 2020 semi-finals after defeating Belgium in a closely fought quarter-final on Friday night.

Roberton Mancini’s men have been one of the most eye-catching teams of the competition so far, and they are now just one win away from the final in Wembley.

Goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne were enough to see Italy past Belgium despite a Romelu Lukaku penalty making for a nervy second half.

MORE: Watch Immobile go from agony to ecstasy with Euro 2020 goal

Italy will now face Spain in the semi-finals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium, but they will do so without key man Leonardo Spinazzola, who has been one of the Azzurri’s stand-out players at this tournament.

It has been confirmed that Spinazzola has snapped his Achilles tendon during the win over Belgium, one of the most serious injuries a footballer can pick up on the pitch.

But he was far from forgotten as the Italy players headed back to their base by plane on Friday night with his teammates singing his name on the flight.

As you can see above, the Italian players and staff chanted Spinazzola’s name throughout the plane and on the PA system, making it clear that they are behind the Roma full-back as he begins his recovery and misses the rest of the competition.

A classy touch from his teammates.