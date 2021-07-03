Menu

Video: Jadon Sancho speaks out after “frustrating” time out of the England starting XI

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Jadon Sancho has spoken out on failing to make it into the England starting XI until today’s win over Ukraine.

It’s been slightly surprising not to see more of Sancho at Euro 2020, but there’s been plenty of competition for places in Gareth Southgate’s squad, with even the likes of Jack Grealish and Phil Foden not assured of their places, while Bukayo Saka has also impressed when he’s had the chance.

See below as Sancho admitted it was nice to get into the starting line up for the Ukraine game after a “frustrating” time out of the team…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Manchester United star Luke Shaw responds to being told “a very strange stat”
England do something for the first time in their history with 4-0 win over Ukraine
“Exceptional tonight” – Man United told they’ve got “one hell of a player” in Jadon Sancho

Manchester United fans will also surely be excited to see Sancho impressing for England after his transfer from Borussia Dortmund was confirmed earlier this week.

The 21-year-old is clearly a terrific prospect and it’s hard to imagine we won’t be seeing more of him at these European Championships.

More Stories Jadon Sancho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.