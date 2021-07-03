Journalist believes Tottenham Hotspur would be interested in signing Man United star

According to ESPN journalist Julian Laurens, Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be interested in signing Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial.

Speaking recently on the ESPN FC podcast, Laurens has revealed how close Daniel Levy came to signing Martial before United landed him all the way back in 2015.

However, following the recent news that the Red Devils have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, there are now growing concerns Martial could be sacrificed in order to make room for the exciting winger.

Weighing in on the prospect of the Frenchman joining United’s domestic rivals, Laurens said: “There is the Anthony Martial situation. He would want to stay at the club but he knows it’s quite unlikely he will play a lot next season between [Edinson] Cavani, [Mason] Greenwood and [Marcus] Rashford. I’m not sure where he stands in the pecking order.

“There will be a lot of clubs after him. Spurs were close to signing him before he made the big move to Manchester United from Monaco five years ago.

“I think Spurs would be interested in signing him because he will be much cheaper than what Manchester United paid for him.”

Martial’s performance for United has been Jekyll and Hyde. Despite being widely regarded as one of the most technical attackers within the Red Devils’ ranks, Martial’s goalscoring record in recent times has been massively disappointing.

After featuring in 36 games throughout the most the recent 2020-21 season, the 25-year-old managed to net just seven goals, in all competitions.

A potential move to the country’s capital could prove to be a turning point in the French striker’s career and a possible solution that benefits all parties.

Spurs fans – would you welcome Martial this summer? – Let us know in the comments.