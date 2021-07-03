Video: Harry Kane scores early goal from brilliant Raheem Sterling assist to hand England a dream start vs Ukraine

Harry Kane has struck early on for England against Ukraine tonight in the Euro 2020 quarter-final at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Tottenham front-man showed all his usual composure and quality to put away a fantastic assist from Raheem Sterling, who has been another of England’s star performers at these European Championships.

Watch the goal below as Kane gave England just the start they wanted in this huge game…

Sterling >>>> Kane ? What a ball! What a start for England! Watch and listen to #UKRENG on the BBC https://t.co/SgXUFtqSx6 #Euro2020 #bbceuro2020 pic.twitter.com/IFtfHIAFbw — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 3, 2021

HARRY KANE SCORES IN THE 4TH MINUTE ??????? DREAM START FOR THE LIONS ? pic.twitter.com/fxKbC7AKnF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 3, 2021

England beat Germany 2-0 in their last game and it seems this team remains high on confidence after that historic result.

This should be an easier game on paper, but the early Kane strike could do wonders to calm the nerves.