Video: Denmark go 2-0 up thanks to glorious Joakim Maehle assist for Kasper Dolberg

Denmark are 2-0 up and surely heading into the semi-finals of Euro 2020 thanks to this superbly worked goal by Kasper Dolberg.

Watch the video below as Dolberg finishes well from a superb outside-of-the-foot cross by wing-back Joakim Maehle…

This is surely one of the most satisfying goals of the tournament to watch, even if not quite the best.

Denmark are very good value for their lead as they continue to impress in this summer’s European Championships after that shocking opening day incident that saw them lose star player Christian Eriksen.