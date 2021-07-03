Leeds’ reported Firpo signing could encourage further transfers with three stars tipped to potentially follow Barcelona fullback

With Leeds United reportedly close to signing Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo, speculation is mounting over the possibility of further incomings at Elland Road.

According to LeedsAllOver, Matheus Cunha, Noa Lang and Nahitan Nandez could be set to follow the 24-year-old La Liga star in joining The Whites in the coming weeks.

With Raphinha being linked with an exit, with Liverpool among several suitors previously touted, seven-goal Bundesliga star Cunha could be seen as a potential replacement should his compatriot part ways this summer.

Free-scoring hitman Noa Lang, who registered 14 league goals for Club Brugge in the Belgian top-flight last term, would also be an interesting alternative for the West Yorkshire-based outfit.

With Marcelo Bielsa’s men likely to pursue backup for Kalvin Phillips, who suffered a couple of injuries in the prior campaign, the publication has suggested that Nahitan Nandez could likewise be considered in the window.