Leeds United set to announce impending signing of €15m Barcelona fullback

Leeds United are reportedly set to announce the signing of out-of-favour Barcelona star Junior Firpo in the coming hours.

This comes from Sport (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that the West Yorkshire outfit has agreed a fee of €15m for the Spaniard’s services.

Having featured on only seven occasions in La Liga last term, it would appear that the fullback has fallen out-of-favour in Spain of late.

As Sport Witness has acknowledged, however, the terminology of the Spanish outlet is open to interpretation, with a permanent switch to Leeds potentially further down the line than the translation of the report in question suggests.

With Ezgjan Alioski not considered a natural left-back for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, the addition of the 24-year-old would address a key deficiency in the Argentine’s squad ahead of the next campaign, as the club look to build on the prior positive season.