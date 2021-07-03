Menu

Leicester City bombarded with enquiries for back-up squad member

Leicester City FC
Posted by

According to recent reports, there are several clubs interested in Leicester City and Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Ward, 28, joined Leicester City in 2018 following a £12.6m move from Liverpool.

Since arriving at the King Power, Ward has only featured in 14 matches, in all competitions.

Resigned to playing second fiddle to number one Kasper Schmeichel, Ward has been forced to use international games as a time to impress.

READ MORE: Arsenal finally set to offload out-of-favour ace with Fabrizio Romano claiming a double-deal could be completed next week

The latest showing for the Welsh shot-stopper has come during this summer’s delayed Euros 2020.

Although the Red Dragon crashed out at the Last 16 stage, featuring alongside the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale, Ward was arguably his country’s best player throughout the tournament.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal finally set to offload out-of-favour ace with Fabrizio Romano claiming a double-deal could be completed next week
West Ham could be set to let go out-of-favour star who has made over 200 appearances for the PL outfit
‘He’d run rings around people’ – Newcastle cult hero tipped to make surprise return to former club

Now – according to a recent report from TeamTALK, the 28-year-old’s recent performances have meant the Foxes have been ‘inundated’ with enquiries for their backup keeper.

Although the outlet claims the Foxes would like to keep the goalkeeper, should he want a move, they will demand around £15m for his services.

More Stories Danny Ward

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.