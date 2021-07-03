Leicester City bombarded with enquiries for back-up squad member

According to recent reports, there are several clubs interested in Leicester City and Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Ward, 28, joined Leicester City in 2018 following a £12.6m move from Liverpool.

Since arriving at the King Power, Ward has only featured in 14 matches, in all competitions.

Resigned to playing second fiddle to number one Kasper Schmeichel, Ward has been forced to use international games as a time to impress.

The latest showing for the Welsh shot-stopper has come during this summer’s delayed Euros 2020.

Although the Red Dragon crashed out at the Last 16 stage, featuring alongside the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale, Ward was arguably his country’s best player throughout the tournament.

Now – according to a recent report from TeamTALK, the 28-year-old’s recent performances have meant the Foxes have been ‘inundated’ with enquiries for their backup keeper.

Although the outlet claims the Foxes would like to keep the goalkeeper, should he want a move, they will demand around £15m for his services.