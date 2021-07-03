Ligue 1-winner has attracted interest from Liverpool & Arsenal following Euros displays

Following Portugal’s early exit from the knockout stages of the European Championship, a number of clubs are thought to be considering pursuing some of the nation’s eye-catching talents.

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Ligue 1-winner Renato Sanches, who capped off an impressive domestic campaign with his positive international performances for Fernando Santos’ men.

This comes from L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), with the French outlet tenuously speculating that both Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping track of the 23-year-old following his exploits in the Euros.

There appears to be some veracity to the reports linking the Portuguese star with a switch to Anfield, with Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano having confirmed the Reds were scouting the player back in January, as covered by the No Nonsense Transfer Show podcast.

Given that the Reds have a gaping hole to fill in the midfield three, following Gini Wijnaldum’s summer exit, they would appear to be the more likely of the two aforementioned parties to seek a deal.

As of yet, however, there has been something of a lack of concrete links between Sanches and Liverpool coming from reliable sources in recent times, so it’s one rumour that’s worth taking with a pinch of salt until further updates emerge.