Liverpool line up TWO big names as possible transfers to replace Wijnaldum

Liverpool are reportedly considering two big-name transfer targets to replace Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have set their sights on Brighton’s Yves Bissouma as one option, while Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch is also being considered.

It is not yet clear which player will be Liverpool’s priority, but it makes sense that Jurgen Klopp wants a number of top names looked at for that key role.

Wijnaldum will be badly missed after leaving on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, and fans would surely be happy with Bissouma or Gravenberch coming in.

Liverpool have also previously been linked with Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, but it might be that they’re now narrowing down their list of targets.

Bissouma has proven himself in the Premier League so could be an ideal target, though Gravenberch is younger and perhaps looks like he has a higher ceiling.

It may be worth bringing in both players, with Liverpool surely having doubts over the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner as long-term midfield options.