Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw looked a bit bemused after being told he’s now got more assists at European Championships than Zinedine Zidane.

Watch below as Shaw admits it’s a “very strange stat” after being told he managed better Zidane’s total from 14 games in this competition in the space of just a few minutes in Saturday night’s 4-0 win over Ukraine…

"He can say whatever he likes, I just keep my head down, ignore everything. My main objective is to help England." Who is Luke Shaw talking about? #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #UKRENG Watch Now – https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/z7yYFH9UJY — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 3, 2021

Shaw was on fire for England as they progressed into the semi-finals of Euro 2020, setting up a clash with Denmark at Wembley next week.

In fairness, we all know he’s not Zidane, but he’s doing a great job for England right now and could be key to Gareth Southgate’s side going all the way in this tournament!