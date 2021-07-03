Menu

Video: Manchester United star Luke Shaw responds to being told “a very strange stat”

Manchester United FC
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw looked a bit bemused after being told he’s now got more assists at European Championships than Zinedine Zidane.

Watch below as Shaw admits it’s a “very strange stat” after being told he managed better Zidane’s total from 14 games in this competition in the space of just a few minutes in Saturday night’s 4-0 win over Ukraine…

Shaw was on fire for England as they progressed into the semi-finals of Euro 2020, setting up a clash with Denmark at Wembley next week.

In fairness, we all know he’s not Zidane, but he’s doing a great job for England right now and could be key to Gareth Southgate’s side going all the way in this tournament!

