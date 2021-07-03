Man United defender close to securing second loan spell

Following a successful loan spell with Derby County last season, according to recent reports, Manchester United defender Teden Mengi is ‘close’ to sealing a second spell.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim the young defender is set to re-join Wayne Rooney’s side ahead of the new 2021-22 season.

Mengi, 19, is a product of United’s illustrious youth academy having signed up when he was just seven years old.

Since climbing through the youth ranks, Mengi has already featured 58 times for both the Red Devils’ under-18s and under-23s.

Despite making his senior competitive debut in August 2020, the English defender’s debut continues to be his only first-team appearance.

Determined to force his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans, Mengi was allowed to join Derby County on loan for the second half of last season.

However, a second spell with the Rams now looks set to be completed before the start of the next campaign.

Mengi featured in nine matches, in all competitions, for Derby last season but has clearly impressed the club’s hierarchy enough for them to invest him in for the second season running.