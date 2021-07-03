Man United have already held talks with Paul Pogba over possible contract extension

Manchester United and French midfielder Paul Pogba have reportedly already held talks over a possible contract extension.

That’s according to Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, who claims the Red Devils hierarchy spoke to the Frenchman about his future plans prior to this summer’s European Championships kicking off last month.

Pogba is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer and although there seems to be no indication the midfielder is pushing for a move away, there is also no hint that he is anywhere near close to signing a new contract.

READ MORE: Paul Pogba praised for “mind-blowing” moments at Euro 2020, but urged to add one key thing to his game for Man Utd

However, McGrath’s recent update could prove positive for United fans after it has been noted that the Red Devils are likely to continue talks with the Frenchman.

Following France’s shock exit from the Euros at the Last 16 stage, Pogba is now expected to return to his club ahead of pre-season training.

[morestories latest[

It is certainly going to be interesting to see how United play this one – especially considering the playmaker will be free to talk to clubs outside of England from January 2022.