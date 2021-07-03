Man United star has no intention of leaving Old Trafford despite transfer speculation

Despite recently signing Tom Heaton and already having Lee Grant and England international Dean Henderson among their ranks, according to recent reports, Manchester United’s David De Gea has no intention of leaving Old Trafford.

The recent emergence of Henderson has seen De Gea’s position as the Red Devils’ number one come under threat for the first time in his decade long reign.

Following Henderson’s determination to rival the Spaniard for the right to wear the club’s number one jersey, there has been strong speculation that United could sell at least one of their main keepers.

Given the fact Henderson is much younger and earns less, speculation that it could be De Gea who moves on has been bubbling beneath the surface.

However, according to a recent report from The Times, the Spanish international has no desire to quit the club and is determined to remain a United player next season.

United fans – who do you think should be the club’s number one next season? De Gea or Henderson? – Let us know in the comments.