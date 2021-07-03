“Exceptional tonight” – Man United told they’ve got “one hell of a player” in Jadon Sancho

Jamie O’Hara was hugely impressed with what he saw from Manchester United’s new signing Jadon Sancho in England’s win over Ukraine tonight.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was recently confirmed as a new purchase for the Red Devils, and it’s clear he’s going to be a joy to watch in the Premier League next season.

O’Hara tweeted about just how good he felt Sancho was against Ukraine, describing him as “exceptional” and congratulating Man Utd on the talent they’ve secured for themselves…

Jason Sancho has been exceptional tonight, won’t grab the headlines but his little touches and his movements are unreal, Man Utd have got one hell of a player ?????????????????? #ENGUKR — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) July 3, 2021

Sancho hasn’t had that many opportunities for England in recent times, but Gareth Southgate gave him his chance tonight and he definitely took it.

Still, Southgate has rotated a lot in Euro 2020, with Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka also among the options in his squad who are likely to be in contention to start the game against Denmark in next week’s semi-final.

Sancho cannot be ignored, however, and United fans will also be very pleased to see what he can do after his signing was recently confirmed.