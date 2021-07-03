Paul Pogba praised for “mind-blowing” moments at Euro 2020, but urged to add one key thing to his game for Man Utd

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has praised the qualities of Paul Pogba after some of his exciting displays for France at Euro 2020.

However, the ex-Red Devil still insists that Pogba needs to do more and add better work rate to his game when he’s not in possession if he truly wants to be a top player and win major honours.

Pogba couldn’t quite do enough to help France past Switzerland in the last 16 of Euro 2020, even though the Man Utd midfielder was undoubtedly one of the best performers on the pitch with some delightful passing and a stunning solo goal.

Chadwick can’t help but feel that Pogba lets himself down at moments through a loss of concentration, highlighting the fact that he could probably have done a lot more in terms of tracking back for Switzerland’s equaliser.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick rejected the suggestion that Pogba can get away with leaving that side of the game to his more defensive-minded team-mates like N’Golo Kante for France, and the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred at United.

“I think Pogba was pretty exceptional in possession for France for the whole tournament,” Chadwick said.

“When he’s been at his best down the years it’s usually been for France, though he had a really strong season, probably his best yet for United last season.

“Some of his passes were mind-blowing in the Switzerland game, but some of the criticism that’s levelled at him is the out-of-possession stuff, where there are times where he could maybe push himself a little bit more. He was the best player on the pitch by miles against Switzerland, but then not getting back for the goal is the kind of thing you’d want the top, top players to do a bit better.

“He’s shown what he can offer, he’s reinforced the fact that he’s one of the world’s best central midfielders, it’s just about doing that more consistently and United getting that out of him.

“I think playing in that position (he needs to do more) … you might accept it from a front-man, but I think he’s playing in those central positions and if you want to win tournaments and Premier League titles you have to put that work in.

“Sometimes he does, but there are also times where he can switch off. You want a put a platform in place for him to do what he does best, but despite the defensive players he’s got behind him, he’s still got to be switched on out of possession and do it all if you want to be at the top of the league come the end of the season.”