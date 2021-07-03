Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is reportedly a target for Real Madrid this summer.

The Netherlands international has endured a difficult debut season at Old Trafford, despite looking an exciting signing from Ajax just last year.

It seems Man Utd are now ready to let Van de Beek go, however, with the Daily Star claiming Real Madrid have approached the Red Devils about taking him on loan with the view to making the move permanent next year.

MORE: Manchester United told they’re signing “a hell of a player”

Van de Beek could end up being a fine purchase for the Spanish giants, who look in need of a long-term replacement for ageing midfield duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

The pair have been hugely important players for Real down the years, and Van de Beek may well have similar potential if he can recover from his tough spell at United.

There’s surely still time for the 24-year-old to turn his career around, and he’d perhaps fare better with the slightly slower pace of the game in Spanish football.

Van de Beek cost United £40m, according to the Daily Star, but there’s some hope Madrid could pay something close to that for him after an initial year of taking him on loan.