Menu

Approach made: Manchester United ace targeted by CL giants, with Red Devils willing to sanction transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is reportedly a target for Real Madrid this summer.

The Netherlands international has endured a difficult debut season at Old Trafford, despite looking an exciting signing from Ajax just last year.

It seems Man Utd are now ready to let Van de Beek go, however, with the Daily Star claiming Real Madrid have approached the Red Devils about taking him on loan with the view to making the move permanent next year.

MORE: Manchester United told they’re signing “a hell of a player”

Van de Beek could end up being a fine purchase for the Spanish giants, who look in need of a long-term replacement for ageing midfield duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

The pair have been hugely important players for Real down the years, and Van de Beek may well have similar potential if he can recover from his tough spell at United.

donny van de beek man utd

Donny van de Beek has seen very little action for Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jadon Sancho speaks out after “frustrating” time out of the England starting XI
Video: Manchester United star Luke Shaw responds to being told “a very strange stat”
England do something for the first time in their history with 4-0 win over Ukraine

There’s surely still time for the 24-year-old to turn his career around, and he’d perhaps fare better with the slightly slower pace of the game in Spanish football.

Van de Beek cost United £40m, according to the Daily Star, but there’s some hope Madrid could pay something close to that for him after an initial year of taking him on loan.

More Stories Donny van de Beek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.