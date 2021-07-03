Menu

“Ukraine aren’t ready” – These Man Utd & England fans love major selection call from Southgate for crucial Euro 2020 tie

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Loads of Manchester United fans are joining England supporters in excitement at seeing Jadon Sancho start against Ukraine tonight.

It’s a huge game for the Three Lions as they look to make it to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, having enjoyed a massively morale-boosting win over Germany in their last match.

MORE: Exclusive: Man Utd set to sign “one for the future”

Since that game, Sancho has been confirmed as a new signing for Man Utd, and now Red Devils fans are thrilled to get a chance to see him in action on this big stage.

We haven’t seen a lot of Sancho at the Euros so far, so it’s undoubtedly a big call from England manager Gareth Southgate, with the 21-year-old getting in ahead of other big names like Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool urged to sign “absolutely immense talent who will only get better” by former Reds star
Chelsea star attracts criticism for possible animal cruelty video
Video: Atmosphere builds in London ahead of England vs Ukraine Euro 2020 clash

It remains to be seen if this will work out for England, but for now it’s clear loads of United fans are pleased with this big decision from Southgate.

Here’s some Twitter reaction below as we edge closer to kick-off…

More Stories Gareth Southgate Jadon Sancho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.