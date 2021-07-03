Loads of Manchester United fans are joining England supporters in excitement at seeing Jadon Sancho start against Ukraine tonight.

It’s a huge game for the Three Lions as they look to make it to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, having enjoyed a massively morale-boosting win over Germany in their last match.

Since that game, Sancho has been confirmed as a new signing for Man Utd, and now Red Devils fans are thrilled to get a chance to see him in action on this big stage.

We haven’t seen a lot of Sancho at the Euros so far, so it’s undoubtedly a big call from England manager Gareth Southgate, with the 21-year-old getting in ahead of other big names like Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

It remains to be seen if this will work out for England, but for now it’s clear loads of United fans are pleased with this big decision from Southgate.

Here’s some Twitter reaction below as we edge closer to kick-off…

Ukraine aren't ready for Sancho ?? https://t.co/5x1uxHf3Gz — Joe Nuttall (@Nutzy99) July 3, 2021

I hope you are all ready to watch Jadon Sancho of Man United — Varane loading…. (@EggsBenedictZA) July 3, 2021

Can’t wait to hear ‘Jadon Sancho is a Manchester United player’ many times tonight ? — Kate ???? (@Cait__96) July 3, 2021

Can't wait for this game #UKRENG Our new signing Sancho Start ?? — CASSY.? (@Cassy254) July 3, 2021

Can't wait to see Sancho absolutely smoke the boots off Zinchenko — Matt ?????????? (@MLMattnicks) July 3, 2021