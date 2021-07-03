Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund already had a ‘small agreement’ over Jadon Sancho before coming all-but closing the deal this summer.

It was announced this week that United had agreed a £73million transfer fee ‘in principle with Dortmund for Sancho, who will discuss contract terms and a medical after his participation at Euro 2020 with England comes to an end.

But according to GQ vis the Daily Star, while the final transfer fee too extended discussions, there was an agreement of sorts between the two clubs dating back to the winter.

MORE: Maguire issues verdict on Sancho amid United transfer

United were in for Sancho last summer but Dortmund placed a £109million price tag on their prized asset.

The report claims Sancho did want to join United, but he did not react to the fact he was priced out of a move, and that impressed the Bundesliga club.

As a result, Dortmund decided they would allow Sancho to move this summer and they told United they could make it happen for a reduced price from last summer.

The deal is expected to be closed after Euro 2020 with Sancho keen to keep his focus solely on England’s efforts to win a European Championship.

And clearly, playing the patient game has worked for United, who have saved £36million on the price they would have had to pay last summer.