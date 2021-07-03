Manchester United handed boost in pursuit of Ligue 1 star as contract talks stall

Eduardo Camavinga’s future at Rennes has been cast under doubt, as talks over a contract extension at the Brittany-based outfit continue to stall.

With Le Parisien (via Sport Witness) reporting the increasing likelihood of the Frenchman’s exit from Ligue 1 this summer, PSG and Manchester United’s hopes of securing the midfielder can only have been boosted by the update.

The French outfit have been heavily linked to the impressive teenager, though it would be premature to rule out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men just yet.

Should the Red Devils’ transfer budget be as limited following the transfer of Jadon Sancho as a report from Sport has claimed, it may be difficult for the club to scrounge up the funds to afford both Rennes’ asking price and a move for long-term target Raphael Varane.

With the 28-year-old being a reported priority for United in the transfer window, the club will likely forego a move for the central midfielder if there is the potential for it to cost them in their pursuit of the Real Madrid centre-half.

Given that Camavinga’s contract is set to expire next summer, however, the hierarchy at Old Trafford may very well be capable of negotiating a reasonable deal for the starlet, though it will all depend on the state of the side’s remaining transfer kitty.