Arsenal look set to commission a double exit with two players expected to join Marseille ahead of next season.

It has been reported for some time that out of favour Gunners midfielder Matteo Guendouzi looks set to move to Marseille, this time leaving permanently.

And Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed as much, explaining that Marseille are hoping to wrap up a deal for Guendouzi in the coming days.

MORE: Southgate reveals injury concern ahead of Ukraine clash

The midfielder spent last season on loan with Hertha Berlin after falling out with Mikel Arteta in the previous season, and there does not appear to be a way back for the Frenchman.

He now looks set to make the switch to Ligue 1 permanently, and he will be joined by an Arsenal teammate with centre-back William Saliba also looking likely to rock up at the Orange Velodrome.

Olympique Marseille have completed both signings of Cengiz Ünder and Pau López on loan with buy option from AS Roma. Announcements expected next week. ? #OM Mattéo Guendouzi hopes for OM move in the next days. William Saliba set to join on loan as @David_Ornstein reported. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Saliba spent last season on loan at Nice, his second spell out on loan following his £27million move in 2019, also spending time back at former club Saint-Etienne.

It was thought Saliba would get the chance to impress at Arsenal this summer, but it now looks as though he will head back out on loan to Ligue 1 with The Athletic reporting Marseille are close to agreeing a loan deal.