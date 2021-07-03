Menu

SHOCKING video shows Ousmane Dembele making racist jokes with Antoine Griezmann

FC Barcelona
Barcelona stars Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann have been filmed together in an awkward video that’s just been leaked online.

It looks as though the clip is not from this summer, but from a couple of years ago, but it shows Dembele appearing to make racist jokes about hotel staff.

Watch below as Dembele makes remarks about Asian staff whilst filming them, with Griezmann laughing along with him…

Dembele, recording on Snapchat, says something that roughly translates as: “All these ugly faces, just so you can play PES [Pro Evolution Soccer], aren’t you ashamed?”

He then adds: “What kind of backward language is that?” and “Are you technologically advanced in your country or not?”

