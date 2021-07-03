Barcelona stars Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann have been filmed together in an awkward video that’s just been leaked online.

It looks as though the clip is not from this summer, but from a couple of years ago, but it shows Dembele appearing to make racist jokes about hotel staff.

MORE: Tottenham open talks over signing Barcelona star

Watch below as Dembele makes remarks about Asian staff whilst filming them, with Griezmann laughing along with him…

I’m tired of racism towards Asians being brushed aside and not being talked about Osumane Dembélé, you are a racist and a disgrace of a footballer ??pic.twitter.com/SoWo1q2EpR — James ???????? (@UtdCinoci) July 3, 2021

Dembele, recording on Snapchat, says something that roughly translates as: “All these ugly faces, just so you can play PES [Pro Evolution Soccer], aren’t you ashamed?”