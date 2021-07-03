(Photo) Christian Eriksen spotted in public first time since horror collapse

This is great news! – Inter Milan and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been spotted out and about for the first time since his horrific medical emergency during the Euros.

After collapsing mid-game against Finland during the group stage of this summer’s Euros, fans feared the worst for the stricken midfielder.

Appearing to lose consciousness on the field of play, paramedics and other medical staff were spotted reviving the Dane.

However, after being rushed to a nearby hospital, news quickly filtered through suggesting the midfielder was recovering.

Three weeks on from the tragic day, Eriksen has been spotted in public with a fan.