Video: Luke Shaw continues personal mission to humiliate Jose Mourinho with beautiful delivery for Harry Maguire goal

Luke Shaw put in an absolute peach of a free-kick for Harry Maguire to head England into a 2-0 lead against Ukraine.

Watch the goal below, with a little reference to Jose Mourinho’s recent comments about how poor Shaw was on set pieces!

Pictures courtesy of BBC Sport

Shaw has been in superb form for club and country in recent times, proving Mourinho wrong after his struggles under him at Manchester United a few years ago.

Maguire’s header wasn’t bad either, and England are surely heading for the semi-finals of Euro 2020.