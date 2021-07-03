‘They still want to buy the football club’ – Newcastle United takeover bid remains in the works

There are unlikely to be any further complications with regard to PCP Capital partners reportedly impending takeover of Newcastle United from long-standing owner Mike Ashley.

This comes from Shields Gazette journalist Liam Kennedy (via Football Fancast), with Amanda Staveley said to be leading the takeover bid once more following a failed attempt the prior year.

“There isn’t going to be any more issues, in my understanding, with the money and the people involved as they still want to buy the football club,” the reporter said.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano issues update on Manchester United pursuit of Varane: ‘He wants to try something new…’

Should the report be accurate, it would appear that Newcastle fans can enjoy a more hopeful future beyond Ashley’s tenure.

New ownership would certainly bring the possibility of increased investment in the squad, which would provide a massive boost to Steve Bruce’s men as they hope to climb up the table next year.