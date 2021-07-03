Video: Thomas Delaney opens the scoring with bullet header for Denmark vs Czech Republic

Thomas Delaney has scored an early goal to give Denmark the lead against the Czech Republic.
Watch below as the midfielder scores with a bullet header from a corner to make it 1-0 in this Euro 2020 clash…
GOAL: Thomas Delaney with a great header for Denmark. Perfectly executed. #DEN | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/z5FhxaChuw
— fangazzetta (@fangazzetta) July 3, 2021
There was some controversy over the decision to award the corner, but Denmark won’t care about that now as their fine run at this summer’s Euros continues.