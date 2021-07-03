Tottenham Hotspur enquire about Barcelona midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly interested in bringing Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic to London.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport, who claim the Londoners have ‘asked’ the Catalonian giants about the possibility of signing the midfielder.

Pjanic, 30, only joined Barcelona in 2020 following a £54m move from Juventus.

Since arriving in Spain, things have not exactly gone to plan for the midfielder and after starting just six La Liga matches last season, the Bosnian’s future has already come under threat.

READ MORE: ‘They still want to buy the football club’ – Newcastle United takeover bid remains in the works

Sport believe one of the clubs strongly interested in the 30-year-old is Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it is suggested that the London-based side are not the only club interested in securing the midfielder’s services.

It has not yet been reported exactly how much Barcelona values Pjanic, however, still with three years left on his current deal, it’s fair to say the Spanish side will try and recoup as much of the initial £54m paid for him, as possible.