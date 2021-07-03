Tottenham Hotspur in talks with Bologna for highly-rated defender

According to recent reports, Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur have begun talks with Italian side Bologna for defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

That’s according to a recent report from Football London, who claims Levy and new director Fabio Paratici have a plan for how to rebuild the side’s defence.

Recently ending their long search for a new manager, Tottenham Hotspur finally announced that former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be the long-term successor to Jose Mourinho.

Now – in an attempt to add some much-needed quality to their backline as well as helping £27m signing Sergio Reguilon reach his full potential, it has been claimed the Londoners would like to sign resolute centre-back Tomiyasu.

Tottenham Hotspurs’ pursuit of the Japanese defender has been amplified by the fact he can play as a central defender or a full-back.

Seemingly very versatile, Tottenham Hotspur is already understood to have begun talks with the player’s Serie A side.

Although it has not yet been reported exactly how much Bologna will demand for their 22-year-old defender, Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be forced to dig deep – especially considering the Japan international still has three years left on his contract.