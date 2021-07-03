Menu

(Video) Argentina manager puts faith in Tottenham Hotspur ace ahead of Copa America quarterfinals fixture against Ecuador

Argentina hopes to win an international trophy in the Lionel Messi era, and the latest opportunity comes in this Copa America. 

The tournament is heading into the knockout stages, and Lionel Scaloni led squad will take on Ecuador as they look to advance to the semifinals.

AS relayed the comments made by the Argentine tactician, and one of the marquee statements from speaking to the media was about Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who will get the start for Argentina in this crucial match and what the midfield might look like for the fixture.

“Lo Celso will start tomorrow. Let’s hope he plays a good game; we have always trusted him,” Scaloni said. “I think we are more solid whoever plays, we have played with Paredes and Guido, and we were, also with Lo Celso and Guido, with Paredes and Guido … it’s not a question of players.”

