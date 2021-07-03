(Video) Chile manager states inability to score goals explains their elimination from Copa America after losing to Brazil

Chile departs from the Copa America with a bittersweet taste considering they had the opportunity to eliminate Brazil.

La Roja saw the return of Alexis Sanchez, but even injecting the veteran forward wasn’t enough to pick up the scoring. Despite having the man advantage following Gabriel Jesus receiving a red card early in the second half, Chile had over 40 minutes to score the equalizer.

None of these factors would help Chile, and manager Martín Lasarte spoke to the media, where AS relayed his comments over the struggles to find goals in the tournament.

“I am very proud of my players, of all of them. Alexis knew that he would not be able, I did not ask him, yet he made an effort because he did not want to leave his teammates alone. In no other way would Alexis be replaced,” Lasarte said.

“We played a nice game, the first half we played very well and in the second we received the first goal, but the team recovered. We lacked the one that continues to be our Achilles heel: scoring goals and generating more dangerous plays.”