(Video) Emotional scenes as Italy squad bid farewell to Spinazzola following heartbreaking injury

Following their recent 2-1 victory over world number one Belgium, Italy became just the second side to reach this summer’s Euros’ semi-final stage. However, if they’re to go on to lift the illustrious trophy, they’re going to have to do so without the help of one of the best players in the competition, so far.

Roma full-back Leonardo Spinazzola was forced off through injury during the second half of his country’s quarter-final tie against Belgium.

It has recently been reported that the attacking defender snapped his Achilles tendon while in action.

Now ruled out of the remainder of his country’s Euros campaign, Spinazzola is expected to leave the training camp where he will begin his recovery.

A touching video has recently emerged showing the moment the defender bid farewell to compatriots.